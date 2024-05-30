Magellan Global Fund Director’s Stake Shift

Magellan Global Fund Units (AU:MGF) has released an update.

Magellan Global Fund has announced a change in director Robert Fraser’s interest, with an off-market transfer of 133,121 units from his spouse Tracy Fraser to himself, valued at $284,878. This change, which does not involve any disposal of his units, results in Robert Fraser holding a direct interest in the company, while no longer having an indirect interest through his spouse.

