Magellan Global Fund Director’s Stake Shift

May 30, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Magellan Global Fund Units (AU:MGF) has released an update.

Magellan Global Fund has announced a change in director Robert Fraser’s interest, with an off-market transfer of 133,121 units from his spouse Tracy Fraser to himself, valued at $284,878. This change, which does not involve any disposal of his units, results in Robert Fraser holding a direct interest in the company, while no longer having an indirect interest through his spouse.

