Magellan Fund Urges Vote on Unit Conversion

Magellan Global Fund Units (AU:MGF) has released an update.

Magellan Global Fund has announced upcoming Unitholder Meetings for both the general and Closed Class Unitholders on June 26, 2024, urging them to vote in favor of a special resolution to convert Closed Class Units to Open Class Units. Important meeting documents, including access details and proxy forms, are available online, and a strong recommendation to participate in the voting process has been made by the Fund’s Directors.

