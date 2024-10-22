Magellan Financial Group Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, except for one that was withdrawn. Key approvals included re-elections and the adoption of their Equity Plan, showing strong shareholder support. These results reflect confidence in Magellan’s strategic direction and leadership.

