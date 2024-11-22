Magellan Financial Group Expands Securities on ASX

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.
Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 296,053 ordinary fully paid securities, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of the company’s employee incentive scheme, aiming to boost engagement and reward its workforce. Investors might see this as an opportunity to reassess their stance on MFG’s stock performance.
