Magellan Financial Group Boosts Stake in Nick Scali

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has increased its stake in Nick Scali Limited, raising its voting power from 7.05% to 8.36%. This move indicates Magellan’s growing interest and influence in Nick Scali, a significant player in the retail furniture market. Investors may find this strategic shift compelling as it could impact the market dynamics.

