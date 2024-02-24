Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) Price Target Increased by 8.81% to 8.83

The average one-year price target for Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG) has been revised to 8.83 / share. This is an increase of 8.81% from the prior estimate of 8.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.47 to a high of 10.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.25% from the latest reported closing price of 9.32 / share.

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Financial Group. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MFG is 0.10%, a decrease of 16.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.47% to 15,829K shares.

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 2,417K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,607K shares, representing a decrease of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 27.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,835K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,787K shares, representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 24.71% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,485K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 45.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 17.48% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 1,457K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 24.63% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,084K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

