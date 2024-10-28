News & Insights

Magellan Financial Announces Director Departure and Holdings

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced that Hamish McLennan has stepped down as a director effective October 22, 2024. McLennan held significant interests in the company, including 41,300 ordinary shares, 13,157 options, and 41,788 units in the Magellan High Conviction Trust. This transition may influence investor sentiment as the company navigates leadership changes.

