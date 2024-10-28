Magellan Financial Announces Director Departure and Holdings

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (AU:MFG) has released an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced that Hamish McLennan has stepped down as a director effective October 22, 2024. McLennan held significant interests in the company, including 41,300 ordinary shares, 13,157 options, and 41,788 units in the Magellan High Conviction Trust. This transition may influence investor sentiment as the company navigates leadership changes.

For further insights into AU:MFG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.