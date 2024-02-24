Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 9.68

The average one-year price target for Magellan Aerospace (OTCPK:MALJF) has been revised to 9.68 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 9.03 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.02 to a high of 10.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.91% from the latest reported closing price of 5.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Aerospace. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MALJF is 0.05%, an increase of 0.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 1,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Value Trust holds 943K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 893K shares, representing an increase of 5.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MALJF by 0.03% over the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 244K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 92K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

