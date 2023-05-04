Magellan Aerospace (MALJF) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Magellan Aerospace said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magellan Aerospace. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MALJF is 0.06%, an increase of 23.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 1,488K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.14% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magellan Aerospace is 7.16. The forecasts range from a low of 6.13 to a high of $8.37. The average price target represents an increase of 34.14% from its latest reported closing price of 5.34.

The projected annual revenue for Magellan Aerospace is 787MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce Value Trust holds 893K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FVRMX - Franklin Microcap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 244K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 114K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MALJF by 16.51% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 80K shares. No change in the last quarter.

