Magazine Luiza's Q3 profit plummets on Brazil's high inflation, rates

Aluisio Alves Reuters
Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza on Thursday posted a sharp decrease in its third-quarter profit as higher interest rates and inflation weighed on the purchase of durable goods, the company said.

Its recurring net income plummeted to 22.6 million reais ($4.18 million) from 216 million reais a year earlier. Still, total sales rose 12%, to 13.8 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4021 reais)

