Magazine Luiza, MercadoLibre potential buyers of travel agency ViajaNet -report

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA and e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O are emerging as potential buyers of travel agency ViajaNet, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

According to Valor, ViajaNet was put up for sale amid the crisis posed by the pandemic. It said fellow tourism companies BeFly and Decolar are also among prospective buyers.

Magazine Luiza, MercadoLibre, ViajaNet, BeFly and Decolar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)

