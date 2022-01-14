World Markets
MELI

Magazine Luiza, MercadoLibre potential buyers of travel agency ViajaNet -report

Contributors
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published

Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA and e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc are emerging as potential buyers of travel agency ViajaNet, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

SAO PAULO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Magazine Luiza SA MGLU3.SA and e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc MELI.O are emerging as potential buyers of travel agency ViajaNet, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

According to Valor, ViajaNet was put up for sale amid the crisis posed by the pandemic. It said fellow tourism companies BeFly and Decolar are also among prospective buyers.

Magazine Luiza, MercadoLibre, ViajaNet, BeFly and Decolar did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Marcela Ayres; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MELI

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular