Magazine Luiza (B3:MGLU3) Price Target Decreased by 8.07% to 3.93

The average one-year price target for Magazine Luiza (B3:MGLU3) has been revised to 3.93 / share. This is an decrease of 8.07% from the prior estimate of 4.28 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.52 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 195.73% from the latest reported closing price of 1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magazine Luiza. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGLU3 is 0.19%, an increase of 8.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.83% to 583,216K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 73,583K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,002K shares, representing an increase of 56.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGLU3 by 137.26% over the last quarter.

HLMEX - Harding Loevner Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio Institutional holds 51,790K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,346K shares, representing an increase of 16.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGLU3 by 24.65% over the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 43,320K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,093K shares, representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGLU3 by 31.94% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 42,656K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,281K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,514K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGLU3 by 2.28% over the last quarter.

