Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.809 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MAGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1873.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MAGS was $5.09, representing a -0.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.13 and a 106.91% increase over the 52 week low of $2.46.

MAGS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). MAGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.09.

