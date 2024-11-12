MAG Silver reports Q3 EPS 22c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 revenue $176.39M vs. $125.05M last year. Achieved silver production and equivalent silver production of 4.9 and 7.1 million ounces, respectively.

