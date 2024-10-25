MAG Silver price target raised to C$26 from C$24 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kevin O’Halloran raised the firm’s price target on MAG Silver (MAG) to C$26 from C$24 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
