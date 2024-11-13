MAG Silver price target raised to $20 from $18 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on MAG Silver (MAG) to $20 from $18 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.
