MAG Silver (MAG) Surges: Stock Moves 8.5% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. MAG was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 30.2% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter move lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

MAG Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

A better-ranked stock in the Mining - Silver industry is Alexco Resource Corp AXU, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

