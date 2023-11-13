MAG Silver (MAG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Increase Y/Y

MAG Silver Corp. MAG reported adjusted earnings per share of 9 cents for third-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 18 cents. The company had reported earnings per share of 8 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The net income for the quarter was $8.9 million compared with $8.2 million in the third quarter of 2022. MAG Silver’s principal asset is the Juanicipio Project in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company has a 44% interest in Juanicipio and the remaining 56% stake is with its operator, Fresnillo Plc FNLPF. Juanicipio completed its commissioning and ramp-up stage with Fresnillo, and achieved a nameplate capacity of 4,000 tpd in the quarter.



MAG recorded income of $13.7 million from Juanicipio in the third quarter of 2023 compared with $11.8 million in the prior-year quarter. This included a 44% share of net income from the sale of pre-production development and stope material, as well as loan interest earned on mining assets brought into use.

At the end of third-quarter 2023, MAG Silver had a cash balance of $58.5 million compared with $30 million at the end of December 2022, with no long-term debt.



In the third quarter of 2023, 322,249 tons of mineralized material were processed across the Juanicipio and Saucito plants.

Price Performance

Shares of MAG Silver have lost 37% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 13.4%.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



