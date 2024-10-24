MAG Silver downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Roth MKM

Roth MKM downgraded MAG Silver (MAG) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $17.50, up from $17. The firm cites valuation for the downgrade as the shares have achieved its price target Roth continues to believe that Juanicipio is a “world-class asset,” but also believes continued operational outperformance could be offset by its forecasted pullback in gold and silver prices in 2025.

