News & Insights

Markets

MAG Silver Corp. J Bottom Line Rises In Full Year, But Misses Estimates

March 24, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MAG Silver Corp. J (MAG.TO) revealed a profit for its full year that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $77.779 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $48.659 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

MAG Silver Corp. J earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.779 Mln. vs. $48.659 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.47 last year.

MAG has declared an inaugural fixed dividend of $0.02 per share and an additional cash flow-linked dividend of $0.16 per share for a total dividend of $0.18 per share payable on April 21 to shareholders on record as of April 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.