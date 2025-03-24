MAG Silver Corp. J Bottom Line Rises In Full Year, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - MAG Silver Corp. J (MAG.TO) revealed a profit for its full year that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $77.779 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $48.659 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

MAG Silver Corp. J earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.779 Mln. vs. $48.659 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.47 last year.

MAG has declared an inaugural fixed dividend of $0.02 per share and an additional cash flow-linked dividend of $0.16 per share for a total dividend of $0.18 per share payable on April 21 to shareholders on record as of April 4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.