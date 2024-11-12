News & Insights

Maezawa Kyuso Reports Solid Profit Growth

Maezawa Kyuso Industries Co., Ltd. (JP:6485) has released an update.

Maezawa Kyuso Industries Co., Ltd. reported modest growth in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a significant increase in profits compared to the previous year. The company achieved a 33% rise in operating profit and a 37.8% increase in profit attributable to owners. Looking forward, the company anticipates a stable financial year with a slight increase in profit margins.

