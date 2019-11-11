Maersk's head of operations Soren Toft steps down

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

Denmark's Maersk said on Monday its Chief Operating Officer Soren Toft has decided to leave the company after two years at management level at the shipping group.

Toft's responsibilities will temporarily be taken over by CEO Soren Skou, Maersk said.

