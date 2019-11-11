Maersk's head of operations Soren Toft steps down

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Denmark's Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Monday its Chief Operating Officer Soren Toft has decided to leave the company after two years at management level at the shipping group.

Toft's responsibilities will temporarily be taken over by CEO Soren Skou, Maersk said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

