Maersk's APM Terminals to double capacity in Rotterdam port

AMSTERDAM, March 28 (Reuters) - APM Terminals, a subsidiary of Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO, plans to double its capacity at Rotterdam Port, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.

APM, one of the largest operators at the port, currently operates a one kilometre-long quay in Rotterdam capable of loading and discharging the largest class of deep sea container ships.

The spokesperson said they could not provide financial details ahead of a formal announcement planned for Friday.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

