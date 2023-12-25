News & Insights

Markets

Maersk: Vessels To Resume Transit Through Red Sea

December 25, 2023 — 06:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Maersk said, with the OPG initiative in operation, the company is preparing to allow for vessels to resume transit through the Red Sea both eastbound and westbound. As of Sunday, Maersk has received confirmation that the previously announced multi-national security initiative Operation Prosperity Guardian or OPG has now been deployed to allow maritime commerce to pass through the Red Sea.

Maersk noted that it will not hesitate to re-evaluate the situation and once again initiate diversion plans if the company deems it necessary.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.