Maersk winds down operations in Syria

COPENHAGEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO will from Dec. 1 no longer offer shipments to or from Syria, it said on Tuesday.

Maersk said in a statement its operations in Syria are already limited as a result of international sanctions.

"This has recently become even more challenging logistically, and we have therefore made the decision to close our operations down completely," it said.

