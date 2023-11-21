News & Insights

Maersk winds down operations in Syria

Credit: REUTERS/JON NAZCA

November 21, 2023 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO will from Dec. 1 no longer offer shipments to or from Syria, it said on Tuesday.

Maersk said in a statement its operations in Syria are already limited as a result of international sanctions.

"This has recently become even more challenging logistically, and we have therefore made the decision to close our operations down completely," it said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

