Maersk will look into possible DB Schenker deal, CEO says

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Written by Stine Jacobsen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO will consider whether to buy Germany's DB Schenker, the logistics arm of Deutsche Bahn which was put for sale last year, its CEO said on Thursday.

"It will have consequences whether we do the deal or don't do the deal because it changes the landscape in logistics ... It would not be responsible of us not to look into it," Vincent Clerc told an investor call after reporting Q4 profit below expectations.

Reuters
