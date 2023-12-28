Maersk to send almost all ships via Suez, schedule shows

By contrast, more than 50 Maersk vessels are set to go via Suez in coming weeks, the company's schedule showed.

But Maersk said alliance partner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) continued to divert all MSC vessels via the Cape of Good Hope for the time being, regardless of date or point of departure and the direction they were sailing in.

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hapag Lloyd on Wednesday said it still considered the situation too dangerous to pass through the Suez Canal, adding that it planned to review the situation on Friday,

The Suez Canal is used by roughly one-third of global container ship cargo, and re-directing ships around the southern tip of Africa is expected to cost up to $1 million extra in fuel for every round trip between Asia and Northern Europe.

Among a handful of other third-party vessels in Maersk's alliance that were set to sail in the coming weeks, two would be diverted around Africa while the rest would travel via Suez, the schedule showed.

All schedules remain subject to change based on specific contingency plans that may be formed over the coming days, Maersk has said.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

