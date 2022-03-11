Maersk to sell stake in Russian port operator due to Ukraine war

COPENHAGEN, March 11 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO is looking to divest its 30.75% stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments GLPRq.L due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Maersk's port unit APM Terminals said on Friday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((stine.jacobsen@thomsonreuters.com; +45 21 56 90 10; Reuters Messaging: stine.jacobsen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.