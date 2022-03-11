Maersk to sell stake in Russian port operator due to Ukraine war
COPENHAGEN, March 11 (Reuters) - A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO is looking to divest its 30.75% stake in Russian port operator Global Ports Investments GLPRq.L due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Maersk's port unit APM Terminals said on Friday.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Louise Heavens)
