Maersk to invest more than $500 mln to boost South-East Asia supply chain

December 04, 2023 — 03:38 am EST

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Monday said it will invest more than $500 million to expand its supply chain infrastructure in South-East Asia.

Maersk intends to scale up its warehousing and distribution in the region by up to 50% and expects to add nearly 480,000 square metres of capacity across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines by 2026, it said.

The planned three-year investment aims to strengthen supply chain resilience and lower the cost of trade, which tends to be two to three times higher in certain Asian markets, Maersk added.

