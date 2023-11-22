News & Insights

Maersk to buy low-carbon methanol from China's Goldwind

November 22, 2023 — 01:23 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 500,000 tonnes of bio-methanol and e-methanol per year from China's Goldwind, to enable low carbon operations, starting in 2026.

The volumes combine a mix of green bio-methanol and e-methanol, all produced with wind energy at a new plant. Goldwind is expected to confirm a final investment decision for the facility by the end of the year, Maersk said in a statement.

"This deal is a milestone for Maersk as it enables us to significantly reduce our emissions footprint in this decade," the company's Chief Infrastructure Officer Rabab Raafat Boulos said in a statement.

The long-term deal will enable low carbon operations for the first 12 large methanol-enabled Maersk vessels on order, which are due for delivery in 2024 and 2025, the company added.

