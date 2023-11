OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Danish shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy 500,000 tonnes of bio-methanol and e-methanol per year from China's Goldwind, to enable low carbon operations for 12 vessels from 2026 onwards.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.