Maersk to announce major reorganisation, job cuts -internal email

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
Euan Rocha
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Shipping group Maersk is due to announce job cuts as part of a major reorganisation on Tuesday, an internal email sent to Maersk employees shows.

The reorganisation will impact its Safmarine and Damco brands, which will cease to exist, as well as Hamburg Süd, which Maersk bought in 2017, according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

Maersk declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Euan Rocha; editing by Jason Neely)

