Maersk to announce major reorganisation, job cuts -internal email

COPENHAGEN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO is due to announce job cuts as part of a major reorganisation on Tuesday, an internal email sent to Maersk employees shows.

The reorganisation will impact its Safmarine and Damco brands, which will cease to exist, as well as Hamburg Süd, which Maersk bought in 2017, according to the email reviewed by Reuters.

Maersk declined to comment.

