Maersk to acquire Denmark-based logistics firm Martin Bencher Group

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it had agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a deal valued at $61 million.

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Friday it had agreed to buy Danish logistics company Martin Bencher Group in a deal valued at $61 million.

"Martin Bencher will be an excellent fit to Maersk and our integrator strategy, strengthening our ability to provide project logistics services to our global clients," said Maersk's Regional Managing Director in Europe, Karsten Kildahl.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin Bencher operates in 23 countries with 170 employees and specialises in moving oversized cargo.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, Maersk said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by Jason Neely)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters