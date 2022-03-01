World Markets

Maersk suspends all container shipping to Russia

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Shipping group Maersk will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

COPENHAGEN, March 1 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO will temporarily halt all container shipping to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine, the company said on Tuesday.

"As the stability and safety of our operations is already being directly and indirectly impacted by sanctions, new Maersk bookings within ocean and inland to and from Russia will be temporarily suspended," Maersk said in a statement.

The suspension, which will cover all Russian ports, would not include foodstuffs, medical and humanitarian supplies, it said.

Maersk operates container shipping routes to St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad in the Baltic Sea, Novorossiysk in the Black Sea, and to Vladivostok and Vostochny on Russia's east coast.

