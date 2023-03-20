Maersk sells Maersk Supply Service to its holding company for $685 mln - Bloomberg

COPENHAGEN, March 20 (Reuters) - Danish shipping giant Maersk MAERSKb.CO will sell its offshore marine service provider Maersk Supply Service to its family-owned holding company A.P. Moller Holding for $685 million, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

