Maersk sells its logistics sites in Russia

Adds detail

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday.

The group said in a statement the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiysk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia.

"We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Essi Lehto and Anna Ringstrom)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.