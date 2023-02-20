Maersk sells its logistics sites in Russia

Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

February 20, 2023 — 02:32 am EST

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shipping and logistics group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO has agreed to sell its two logistics sites in Russia to IG Finance Development Limited, it said on Monday.

The group said in a statement the sale of its inland depot facility in Novorossiysk, with a capacity of 1,500 containers (TEU), and a chilled and frozen warehouse in St. Petersburg had obtained regulatory approvals in the European Union and Russia.

"We are pleased to have found a new owner of our two logistics sites in Russia and thereby execute on our decision to divest all our assets in the country," Chief Commercial Officer Karsten Kildahl said in a statement.

