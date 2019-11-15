Maersk sees slight pickup in container traffic next year

Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Friday it expected 2020 growth in global seaborne container traffic to be slightly higher than this year, although an ongoing trade war would limit the chances of a faster pick-up in traffic.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipper, said it expected global container demand to grow by 1-3% in 2020 compared with 1-2% this year.

"The continued weakening of global sentiment, above all in the manufacturing sector, reduces the likelihood of a growth pick-up in 2020," the company said in a statement.

