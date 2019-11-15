Maersk sees slight pickup in container traffic next year

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Friday it expected 2020 growth in global seaborne container traffic to be slightly higher than this year, although an ongoing trade war would limit the chances of a faster pick-up in traffic.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipper, said it expected global container demand to grow by 1-3% in 2020 compared with 1-2% this year.

"The continued weakening of global sentiment, above all in the manufacturing sector, reduces the likelihood of a growth pick-up in 2020," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.