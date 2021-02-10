Maersk sees higher profits this year, Q4 meets forecast

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO reported fourth-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it expects higher earnings this year.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping line, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period rose X% to $2.71 billion, compared with $2.68 billion forecast by analysts.

The company said it expects EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs at $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion this year, compared with 8.3 billion last year.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Louise Heavens)

