Maersk sees higher profits this year, Q4 meets forecast

Shipping group Maersk reported fourth-quarter profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and said it expects higher earnings this year. The company said it expects EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs at $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion this year.

Maersk, the world's biggest container shipping line, said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the period rose X% to $2.71 billion, compared with $2.68 billion forecast by analysts.

The company said it expects EBITDA before restructuring and integration costs at $8.5 billion-$10.5 billion this year, compared with 8.3 billion last year.

