Maersk sees demand for container shipping slowing as Q3 tops forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 02, 2022 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Victoria Klesty for Reuters ->

Adds detail

OSLO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO reported third-quarter earnings above expectations on Wednesday but lowered its outlook for the growth of global container demand this year amid concerns about the overall health of the global economy.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $10.86 billion from $6.94 billion a year ago, above the 9.78 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

Maersk said it had cut its outlook for global container demand, now seeing it down by 2% to 4% this year compared to the previous guidance of it being the lower end of a range between minus 1% and plus 1%.

It cited an unfolding economic slowdown, expected to continue into the coming year as the reason for its cut guidance.

The Copenhagen-based company, one of the world's biggest container shippers with a market share of around 17%, is often seen as a barometer for global trade.

Revenues climbed 37% to $22.77 billion in the period.

The company repeated it expects underlying EBITDA of around $37 billion this year.

FBX Global Container indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Nttwvp

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((victoria.klesty@thomsonreuters.com; +47 2331 6592; Reuters Messaging: victoria.klesty.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter