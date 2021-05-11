Maersk says expect return on invested capital above 7.5%

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO expects its return on invested capital (ROIC) above 7.5% and to deliver average returns above 12% between 2021 and 2025, it said ahead of its Capital Markets Day on Tuesday.

The company said that it had started a review of strategic options for its Maerk Container Industry unit, adding that it expects to make acquisitions to expand its logistics business.

