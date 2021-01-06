Maersk says European lockdowns have not dented demand for shipping

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

Shipping group Maersk said on Wednesday that new lockdowns in Europe had not dented demand for shipping and that the current "historically high" container freight rates are expected to continue for at least some weeks.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday that new lockdowns in Europe had not dented demand for shipping and that the current "historically high" container freight rates are expected to continue for at least some weeks.

"There are simply not enough containers in the world to cope with the current demand," Chief Commercial Officer Vincent Clerc told a media briefing.

"We don't really see a big change in demand, even with new lockdowns in Europe. The current high container demand will continue at least for some weeks," he said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Jason Neely)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More