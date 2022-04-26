Maersk revises up profit guidance on exceptional first quarter

COPENHAGEN, April 26 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Tuesday operating profit for the first quarter and guidance for the full year were above its previous expectations, driven by high container freight rates.

Revenue in the first three months of the year stood at $19.3 billion, with underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at $9.2 billion.

Guidance for the full year was revised upwards, with underlying EBITDA expected to be about $30 billion compared to $24 billion previously expected.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

