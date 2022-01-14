Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ritzau Scanpix Denmark

Shipping group Maersk on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping.

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totalled $8 billion, above guidance given by the company in November.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman )

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters