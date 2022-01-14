Maersk quarterly earnings beat expectations

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Friday posted better than expected fourth-quarter revenue and earnings, fuelled by record freight rates for container shipping.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totalled $8 billion, above guidance given by the company in November.

