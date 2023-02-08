Maersk Q4 profit lag forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 08, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly below expectations and forecast 2023 profits significantly below last year's levels.

The company said in a statement it expected underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) between $8 billion and $11 billion this year, compared with $36.8 billion last year.

