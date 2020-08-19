Maersk Q2 earnings beat forecasts, reinstates upbeat guidance
COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Wednesday posted second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above expectations and its own guidance, and reinstated full-year guidance above its forecast at the beginning of the year.
Maersk said it EBITDA at $6-$7 billion before restructuring and integration costs, compared to the $5.5 billion forecast at the beginning of the year.
EBITDA rose 25% to $1.70 billion in the second quarter, above the 1.58 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.
($1 = 6.2376 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)
