Maersk Q2 earnings beat forecasts, reinstates upbeat guidance

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Wednesday posted second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above expectations and its own guidance, and reinstated full-year guidance above its forecast at the beginning of the year.

Maersk said it EBITDA at $6-$7 billion before restructuring and integration costs, compared to the $5.5 billion forecast at the beginning of the year.

EBITDA rose 25% to $1.70 billion in the second quarter, above the 1.58 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 6.2376 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.