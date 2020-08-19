Maersk Q2 earnings beat forecasts, reinstates upbeat guidance

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Shipping group Maersk on Wednesday posted second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above expectations and its own guidance, and reinstated full-year guidance above its forecast at the beginning of the year.

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO on Wednesday posted second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) above expectations and its own guidance, and reinstated full-year guidance above its forecast at the beginning of the year.

Maersk said it EBITDA at $6-$7 billion before restructuring and integration costs, compared to the $5.5 billion forecast at the beginning of the year.

EBITDA rose 25% to $1.70 billion in the second quarter, above the 1.58 billion forecast by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 6.2376 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by David Evans)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More