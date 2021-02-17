Maersk plans world's first carbon-neutral container ship in 2023

COPENHAGEN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it plans to put the world's first carbon-neutral container ship into operation in 2023, seven years ahead of its original plan.

