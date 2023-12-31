News & Insights

US Markets

Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

Credit: REUTERS/HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA

December 31, 2023 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Ahmed Elimam and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen for Reuters ->

Adds Maersk comment in paragraph 1

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a Maersk MAERSKb.CO container vessel, prompting the company to pause all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, Maersk said on Sunday.

U.S. Navy helicopters sank three of four small boats used by the militants to attack the Maersk Hangzhou vessel in the southern Red Sea late on Saturday, the U.S. military said.

Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, responding to distress calls from Maersk Hangzhou, returned fire on the Houthi boats in self-defence and sank three of the vessels, with no survivors, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The fourth boat fled the area, said the statement on social media platform X.

The Maersk Hangzhou crew was safe and there was no indication of fire onboard the vessel that was fully manoeuvrable and continued its journey north to Port Suez, Maersk said.

The Singapore-flagged vessel with capacity to carry 14,000 containers was en route from Singapore.

FACTBOX-Shipping firms react to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

Type of goods shipped via the Suez route https://tmsnrt.rs/3NBsrTC

Vessels re-routing https://tmsnrt.rs/3NVTcCz

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by David Goodman and Frances Kerry)

((Ahmed.Elimam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.