Maersk pauses Red Sea sailings after Houthi attack on container ship

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Iranian-backed Houthi militants attacked a Maersk MAERSKb.CO container vessel, prompting the company to pause all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours, Maersk said on Sunday.

U.S. Navy helicopters sank three of four small boats used by the militants to attack the Maersk Hangzhou vessel in the southern Red Sea late on Saturday, the U.S. military said.

Helicopters from the USS Eisenhower and USS Gravely, responding to distress calls from Maersk Hangzhou, returned fire on the Houthi boats in self-defence and sank three of the vessels, with no survivors, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

The fourth boat fled the area, said the statement on social media platform X.

The Maersk Hangzhou crew was safe and there was no indication of fire onboard the vessel that was fully manoeuvrable and continued its journey north to Port Suez, Maersk said.

The Singapore-flagged vessel with capacity to carry 14,000 containers was en route from Singapore.

