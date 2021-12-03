Maersk-owner to acquire Unilabs from Apax Partners

COPENHAGEN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Family-owned A.P. Moller Holding, owner of Danish shipping giant Maersk, said on Friday it had agreed to buy Unilabs, a provider of medical diagnostic services, including COVID-19 tests, from UK-based private equity investor Apax Partners.

Swiss-based Unilabs, which has a network of clinical labs, blood collection centres and imaging centres across Europe and employs 12,600 people, had revenue of 2 billion euros ($2.26 billion) in the financial year ending September.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

($1 = 0.8856 euros)

