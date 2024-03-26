News & Insights

Maersk omits Baltimore port after bridge collapse

March 26, 2024 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Tuesday its vessels will omit the Baltimore port for the foreseeable future due to the ship collision that destroyed a bridge and blocked access to the harbour.

The Dali container vessel involved in the incident was chartered by Maersk but none of the company's crew or personnel were onboard at the time of the incident.

