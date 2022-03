March 15 (Reuters) - Shipping group Maersk MAERSKB.CO has stopped buying Russian oil for its vessels as a consequence of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the company's Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe said at the company's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday.

(Reporting Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

